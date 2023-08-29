Job Poster With Endless Perks At Singapore Restaurant Impresses Internet

The tweet started a debate about the incentives given here in India

While many orgnisations provide employee benefits such as health insurance and paid leaves, some companies try to set themselves apart by offering attractive perks to their staff. Employee perks are a great way to reward, and motivate staff, and to keep them happy. Recently, a recruitment call by a Singapore restaurant, offering a range of perks and incentives, along with reasonable wages has captured the attention of Indians.

''A recruitment poster outside a restaurant here in SGP. Look at the perks'', read the tweet along with a photo of the ad posted by the popular Twitter account @GabbbarSingh. The ad features a job opening for kitchen crew and service staff at Ajumma's Korean Restaurant, a fast-casual eatery in Singapore.

Part-time workers are being offered an hourly wage of $10-$15 and full-time service crew will be paid $2750-$3300 a month. The employee benefits include Staff allowances, annual increments, leaves, medical benefits, health benefits, health examination subsidies, twice-yearly bonuses, yearly sponsored dental benefits, monthly revenue incentive bonuses, additional insurance coverage, referral bonus, meal provisions, sponsorships for employees' study courses.



Internet users were impressed with the perks, and some even called it better than a usual corporate job. Others debated about the incentives given here in India, while some pointed out that the high cost of living in Singapore justifies higher wages.

''Better than corporate job lol,'' wrote one user while another commented, ''Itne perks to yahan MNCs bhi nahi deti.''

A third stated, ''Difference: In other countries, companies have to attract people to join them. For every 10 job openings, they only receive 8 CVs. In India, people are willing to work for free initially, or even pay to be an intern at some big companies, in the hope of getting a job after a year. For every 10 low-skill job openings, companies receive 20 CVs. Overpopulation is our problem.''

A fourth wrote, ''This is what a good company is, actually caring about their employees.''

A fifth added, ''We see them as perks coz we don't find them being offered here. They see them as their minimum responsibility towards their employees.''