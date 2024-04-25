Job Applicant Sends Resume And Cover Letter Through Blinkit: ''The Hustle Is Real''

While applying for jobs, resumes are considered one of the most important documents

Job hunting can be a stressful and frustrating process. Most working professionals looking for new jobs spend hours perfecting their resumes and job applications from the language to the font used. To stand out, they draft interesting and creative job pitches that often attract the recruiter's attention. Given it's the digital age, most job-seekers email their resumes to prospective employers. However, recently, a job applicant adopted a different approach by sending a hard copy of their CV and cover letter instead of sending it online.

X user Aditya shared the post along with a picture of the CV sent through Blinkit and wrote, ''Someone sent over a well-thought-out CV and cover letter through @letsblinkit to apply for a PM role. The hustle is real. This candidate already gets a head start.''

Albinder Dhindsa, co-founder and CEO of Blinkit was also tagged in the post.

Someone sent over a well thought CV and cover letter through @letsblinkit@albinder to apply for a PM role.



The hustle is real. This candidate already gets a head start :) https://t.co/q1NDdE5M1lpic.twitter.com/89CyABybaO — Aditya 😺 (@AdityaVSC) April 24, 2024

Reacting to the post, one user wrote, ''I guess, this gonna become the new normal in Blr now?''

While applying for jobs, resumes are considered one of the most important documents, which gives a potential employer a work profile of the candidate. Jobseekers are often told to present their qualifications on the resume in a manner that will make them stand apart from the rest of the applicants.

Recently, Nolan Church, CEO of salary data company FairComp and former recruiter for giants like Google and DoorDash shared what red flags to avoid while drafting a resume. Mr Church told CNBC Make It that people should avoid sentences with more than 25 words. "All of these sentences should be less than 25 words maximum," Mr Church said. "Probably even shorter than that. Because the goal of a resume is for me to very quickly understand what you've done."

He shared that recruiters have "three to five seconds" to go through each resume. "Time is the enemy in life and is the enemy in business," the former Google executive told the media outlet. "The faster that we can move, the faster that we can solve problems."

MR church further suggested that applicants should avoid a 'word salad' of keywords. He said people should highlight what they did that benefitted the business, like getting new clients or exceeding sales goals, and use numbers to complement it.