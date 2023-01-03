JhaJi Pickle, Sneakare: Memorable Shark Tank India Pitches From Season 1

Season 2 of Shark Tank aired on January 2. (File)

The first season of the Sony TV show Shark Tank India saw many ambitious entrepreneurs pitching their business ideas in a bid to bag investment from established businessmen. While some were able to convince the “sharks”, others had to return empty-handed.

Now, as season 2 of the business reality show has started airing, here are some of the most inspiring stories from the first season.

1.JhaJi Pickle

Two women entrepreneurs from Bihar named Uma and Kalpana Jha appeared on Shark Tank India season 1 where they introduced their startup, JhaJi pickle, to the “sharks”. The two had managed to impress the “sharks” with their intriguing pitch and product but had failed to secure funding for their business.

However, the two businesswomen featured in the first episode of the second season and shared that while they could not get any investment, their business grew significantly after appearing on the show. Two of the “sharks”, founder and CEO of Sugar Cosmetics Vineeta Singh and Emcure Executive Director Namita Thapar, visited Uma and Kalpana Jha at their pickle factory in Darbhanga, Bihar and offered to invest in their business.

2.13-Year-Old Girl's Anti-Bullying Application

The youngest contestant to appear on Shark Tank India season one was 13-year-old Anoushka Jolly. After being mocked by a fellow student during a school function, Anoushka decided to start a social initiative against bullying. The class 8 student started a digital platform called Anti Bullying Squad (ABS) where “specialists come together to organise one-on-one sessions in schools against bullying”. Anoushka not only won over the sharks with her impactful initiative but also got a funding offer of Rs 50 lakh.

3.Sneakare

Krishnav Dhingra, the 22-year-old founder of Sneakare, a startup that offers products and services for sneaker shoes, pitched his business to the sharks last year. He became the best pitcher of the day and was offered investment by Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar, and Aman Gupta, co-founder and CMO of boAt.

