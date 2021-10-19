Inside Bill And Melinda Gates' Daughter Jennifer's Fairytale Wedding

Jennifer Gates married Nayel Nassar on Saturday

It was, in Jennifer Gates' own words, an "otherworldly fairytale" this weekend when she wed longtime boyfriend Nayel Nassar at the Gates family farm in Westchester, New York. Nayel Nassar is an Egyptian equestrian who competed in the Tokyo Olympics recently, while Jennifer, the daughter of Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates, is currently a medical student. Jennifer and Nayel - both Stanford graduates - met on the equestrian circuit and began dating in 2017. The two had announced their engagement last year.

For her dreamy wedding, Jennifer Katherine Gates wore a custom Vera Wang gown. The light ivory gown was embellished with hand applique French macrame lace on the bodice and sleeves. The Italian tulle chapel length veil worn by the bride was also trimmed in hand applique French macrame lace, the designer revealed in an Instagram post.

For her reception, Jennifer Gates again chose custom Vera Wang. She changed into a "light ivory French macrame lace trumpet gown, lined in nude tulle, with a square neckline and embellished by hand applique French macrame lace on the skirt and straps."

The couple worked with Marcy Blum Events to plan the wedding. "Planning a wedding while I was in medical school rotations and Nayel was preparing for the Olympics was no small feat," Jennifer Gates told Vogue. "But it was so worth it to share such a special day with those closest to us."

Florals for the wedding were handled by Rishi Patel of HMR Designs, who chose white hybrid Dutch delphinium flowers to line the aisle for Saturday's outdoor ceremony. HMR Designs described the weekend as a "real-life fairy tale".

Acclaimed American baker and cake-decorator Sylvia Weinstock came out of retirement to create a six-tier floral embellished cake for the couple.

In an Instagram Story shared this morning, Jennifer Gates thanked her wedding guests and "everyone who made this dream come to life."

"Don't think any words will do justice to what an otherworldly fairytale this weekend was," she wrote. "Lucky and grateful to be his wife. And deeply grateful to everyone who made this dream come true."

Guests who attended the wedding were required to be fully vaccinated and receive a negative test result. "We feel incredibly fortunate to be able to gather with our loved ones safely. We know others aren't as lucky, especially as the pandemic continues to devastate communities in the United States and around the world," said Jennifer Gates.