Pics: Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez Go On Double-Date With Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and girlfriend Lauren Sanchez went out on a double date with Kim Kardashian and her partner Pete Davidson recently. The four were photographed leaving a restaurant in West Hollywood, Los Angeles.

Kim Kardashian and her “Saturday Night Live” comedian beau looked incredibly cozy as they left the popular eatery. They were closely followed by the Amazon boss and his long-time partner Lauren Sanchez, 52.

pete davidson, kim kardashian, jeff bezos, and lauren sanchez leaving dinner in la on monday night pic.twitter.com/kZEczMwKW6 — best of pete davidson (@davidsonupdate) April 12, 2022

People who were present at the restaurant shared photographs of the celebrities on social media and wondered why Jeff Bezos having dinner with Kim Kardashian.

Why is Jeff bezos having dinner with Kim and Pete pic.twitter.com/A9I8gEbV6w — k ????️ (@KhaleesiKaren) April 12, 2022

Pete Davidson tried to shield himself from the paparazzi by wearing a baseball cap, hoodie, and sunglasses, but clearly, it didn't work. Jeff Bezos appeared okay being clicked but he and his partner were at ease as the media attention was directed towards Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have previously, too, enjoyed dinner with Jeff Bezos at the Amazon founder's $175 million Los Angeles home in January. Less than two months later, it was announced that Pete Davidson was to join Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin space flight. However, he later dropped out of the flight, which was rescheduled from March 23 to March 29.

That does not seem to have affected their relationship as all four of them appeared relaxed and smiled as they walked out of the restaurant.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson started dating in October 2021, nearly eight months after she filed for divorce from her ex-husband, Kanye West. Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez began dating in 2019, shortly after he divorced Mackenzie Scott.