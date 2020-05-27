Pandit Nehru Once Got An Unusual Request From Japanese Children - Send Us An Elephant

A photo shared by the Congress on Instagram.

On former Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's 56th death anniversary, the Congress shared several throwback photographs as a tribute to him. One of these photographs came with an interesting anecdote from Pandit Nehru's life. The black and white photo, which shows the first prime minister of independent India with an elephant, was shared with a note recalling an incident where Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru sent an elephant as a gift to children in Japan. According to the Instagram post shared by the Congress, Pandit Nehru received an unusual request in October 1949. Japanese schoolchildren wrote to him requesting an elephant.

"It was October 2, 1949 when first PM Jawaharlal Nehru received letters from Japanese school children requesting him for an elephant," wrote the Congress. In the letter, the children explained that Japan had lost two elephants during World War II and now had none.

Pandit Nehru sent an elephant to Japan as a gift - and with it a moving letter. "Grown-ups have a strange way of putting themselves in compartments and groups. They build barriers of religion, caste, colour, party, nation, province, language, customs and of rich and poor," he wrote in his letter. "Fortunately, children do not know much about these barriers..."

He added that the elephant had been sent "on behalf of the children of India" and hailed it as a link between the children of the two countries.

Earlier today, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had also shared a tribute to his great grandfather. "Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji was a brave freedom fighter, the architect of modern India and our first Prime Minister. A visionary, he is immortalised in the world-class institutions he inspired, that have stood the test of time. On his death anniversary, my tribute to this great son of India," Mr Gandhi tweeted.

Jawaharlal Nehru was born on November 14, 1889 in Allahabad. He became the General Secretary of the All India Congress Committee in September 1923 and was sworn in as the first prime minister of India when the nation gained independence from the British empire in 1947. Serving till his death on May 27, 1964, Nehru remains India's longest-serving Prime Minister.