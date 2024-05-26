Japanese Man Who Transformed Into A Dog Now Wants To Become A 'Panda' Or 'Fox'

He said that he now wants to live life as a new animal.

A man from Japan who spent $14,000 (Rs 12 lakh) to transform himself into a dog has hinted that he now wants to morph into another animal. The man named Toco has chronicled his entire journey of transforming into a border collie on his YouTube channel 'I want to be an animal'. He said he wanted to fulfil his childhood dream of becoming an animal and exploring outside as a dog.

Recently, Toko talked to a Japanese news outlet and said that he now wants to live life as a new animal. He said there are four animals that he wants to try but two of them may not be possible. He admitted that there are four animals he wants to try, but two of them might not work for logistical reasons.

Speaking to WanQol, he said, ''Dogs and humans have different bone structures and the way they bend their legs and arms, so dogs . . . it's very difficult to make movements that look like this.''

"I'm currently researching ways to make my limbs look more like dogs. Also, when they get dirty, they get dirt and dirt on their fur, so it takes a lot of effort to clean it every time. Of course, I would like to become another animal as well. I might realistically be able to become another dog, a panda, or a bear. A fox or a cat would also be nice, but they are too small for humans to try. I'd like to fulfil my dream of becoming another animal someday.”

Toco previously said he chose to transform into a collie because that is his "favourite breed" of dog. The man who has refused to reveal his real name keeps posting clips on his channel that show him going for dog walks, eating dog food and learning new tricks.

"I made it a collie because it looks real when I put it on my taste and costume. My favourite is quadrupedal animals, especially cute ones. Among them, I thought that a big animal close to me would be good, considering that it would be a realistic model, so I decided to make it a dog. Long-haired dogs can mislead the human figure. I met such a condition and made Collie, my favourite breed of dog,'' he said.

He also revealed that he receives many comments on his YouTube channel from people who want to follow in his footsteps. He said that it makes him feel good and understood.

Psychologists say that he might be a Therian, someone who identifies as a non-human animal species. They said that therian should not be confused with Furry (who enjoys occasional cosplay in an animal costume or "fursuit").

"It's important "to distinguish between furries, who are fans of anthropomorphic animals ... and therians, who on some level identify as a creature other than human," associate professor of psychology at Pittsburgh's Duquesne University, Dr Elizabeth Fein, told The New York Post.