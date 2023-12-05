Japanese Man Who Spent Rs 12 Lakh To Transform Into Dog Fails Agility Test: 'He Tried His Best'

The man has not revealed his real name and is known as Toco online.

A man in Japan, who spent $14,000 (Rs 12 lakh) to transform himself into dog with a custom-made collie costume, has now posted a series of images on Instagram that show him unsuccessfully taking on the Crufts-style agility course. The man has refused to reveal his real name and is popular on YouTube as Toco. He keeps posting clips on his channel named 'I Want To Be An Animal' that how him going for dog walks, eating dog food and learning new tricks.

His latest adventure shows the man dressed in Collie costume trying to leap over a set of hurdles in a garden.

The photos show him failing at jumps and bumping into a hurdle pole. He wrote in the caption of the post, "When you become a dog, you want to try agility, don't you?"

The reactions from Instagram users were mixed. While some of them appreciated Toto for trying his best, others slammed him.

"I think he might be a Therian - a strange one but a Therian none the less," commented one user. The term is defined in Urban Dictionary as "someone who identifies as a non-human earthen animal either spiritually or psychologically".

"Get therapy," said another Instagram user. "Ok but you are not a dog, you are an old man with a big mental problem," a third use commented. Another comment read, "He tried his best, that's what matters."

The post has received close to 4,000 likes.

The man's costume has been made by Zeppet, a company that makes costumes for television commercials and films. The creators took 40 days to make the unusual garment but it has helped the man realise his dream of "becoming an animal".