Updated: June 24, 2019 11:36 IST
These Zoo Lions Had Priceless Reaction To Hilarious 'Escaped Lion' Drill

A viral video shows zoo lions and their unimpressed reaction to an escaped lion drill.


A zoo in Japan recently conducted a drill to train its staff on what to do in the scenario a lion escapes from its enclosure. Since they couldn't get a real lion for the drill for obvious reasons, the Tobe Zoo in Ehime got a person to dress up in a lion costume - with unintentionally hilarious results.

A video of the drill in progress, shot by a local news station according to Metro, has gone massively viral online. The footage, which shows a man in an adorable lion costume running around the zoo, has collected over 4.3 million views since being shared online on Saturday. But perhaps the most amusing reaction came from the zoo's actual resident lions, who were caught on camera silently judging the whole thing.

Their puzzled, thoroughly unimpressed reaction to the escaped lion drill has people in splits. Take a look at the video below:

Since being shared online, the video has gone massively viral online, making thousands laugh. It has been 'liked' over 82,000 times on Twitter, and netizens can't stop making memes and jokes on it.

Take a look at some of the funniest reactions to the lion escape drill video below:

Some tried to guess what the two lions were thinking

Others shared their own hilarious zoo drill stories

What do you think of this video? Let us know using the comments section.
    

Trending

japanescaped lion drillViral video

