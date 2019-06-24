These Zoo Lions Had Priceless Reaction To Hilarious 'Escaped Lion' Drill

A viral video shows zoo lions and their unimpressed reaction to an escaped lion drill.

A zoo in Japan recently conducted a drill to train its staff on what to do in the scenario a lion escapes from its enclosure. Since they couldn't get a real lion for the drill for obvious reasons, the Tobe Zoo in Ehime got a person to dress up in a lion costume - with unintentionally hilarious results.

A video of the drill in progress, shot by a local news station according to Metro, has gone massively viral online. The footage, which shows a man in an adorable lion costume running around the zoo, has collected over 4.3 million views since being shared online on Saturday. But perhaps the most amusing reaction came from the zoo's actual resident lions, who were caught on camera silently judging the whole thing.

Their puzzled, thoroughly unimpressed reaction to the escaped lion drill has people in splits. Take a look at the video below:

Tobe Zoo in Aichi conducted a lion escape drill today.



Note the expression on the actual lions faces.

pic.twitter.com/azuJYQhLCw — Spoon & Tamago (@Johnny_suputama) June 22, 2019

Since being shared online, the video has gone massively viral online, making thousands laugh. It has been 'liked' over 82,000 times on Twitter, and netizens can't stop making memes and jokes on it.

Take a look at some of the funniest reactions to the lion escape drill video below:

Lions are like “what in the hell is this?” pic.twitter.com/NFiI1RNkpb — Angie Baer (@angiebaermn) June 22, 2019

Lion1: “I dunno...did YOU hear anything about a break today?”



Lion2: “Uh-uh. But I'm glad we were left out of the loop. LOOK at that clown!”



Lion1: “I try to look away, but my eyes won't let me. “



Lion2: “If they think we're breeding with that dude? No. Just no.” — RevSue ✍️ 🌊 (@SueMoenius) June 22, 2019

They've just taught the lions their emergency plan. I'm not sure that's the smartest move. — 🧱House🏳️‍🌈 (@architek2ra) June 22, 2019

Some tried to guess what the two lions were thinking

"My man would put up a fight before getting caught. This is insulting!" — JackCarter99 (@viktorjack68) June 22, 2019

“Are they mocking us, Martha” — barefootGal (@barefoot_cas) June 22, 2019

Others shared their own hilarious zoo drill stories

I worked in a zoo and can confirm they do these drills like this 😂 one time they did a rhino drill and very slowly drove a golf cart around with a rhino label on it lmao — la_schwab (@la_schwab) June 22, 2019

My friend worked at a zoo that did a elephant escape funny thing was during the drill a baby elephant did escape. He ran around even pushed over a popcorn cart. But ran back to encloser and acted all innocent. He had a fun time. — Raymond Dowd (@rdowd57) June 22, 2019

What do you think of this video? Let us know using the comments section.

