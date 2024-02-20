Jaipur Man Buys E-Scooter Worth Rs 1 Lakh With Rs 10 Coins, CEO Tarun Mehta Shares Pic

The man bought Ather 450 model, which is priced at a little over Rs 1 Lakh on its site.

A man in Jaipur has made headlines for buying a brand new Ather 450 electric scooter using only Rs 10 coins. Ather Energy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tarun Mehta was impressed by the man's unique payment method and shared a picture of the proud owner of the e-scooter and the money he gave while purchasing it. In the caption, Mr Mehta also wrote that the man bought Ather 450 model, which is priced at a little over Rs 1 Lakh on its site.

"A new Ather owner just bought himself a 450 in Jaipur... all with 10Re coins!" Mr Mehta wrote while sharing the picture. The image shows the man holding a giant replica key of the e-scooter with a few others standing beside him. A table, kept in front of the group, is covered with numerous small bags filled with coins.

Take a look below:

A new Ather owner just bought himself a 450 in Jaipur



... all with 10Re coins! pic.twitter.com/VWoOJiQey2 — Tarun Mehta (@tarunsmehta) February 17, 2024

Mr Mehta shared the post a few days back and since then it has amassed more than 44,000 views and hundreds of likes. Social media users posted varied comments while reacting to the post.

"Do they count coins manually or if weight of each coin remaining same they'll just weigh it all to arrive at the total? " jokingly asked one user. "So did the dealer weigh the coins instead of counting?!" asked another.

"OMG! How many coins are there," wondered a third.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time a man has used a unique payment method to buy a scooter. Last year, a man from Assam went viral on social media for buying a scooter using a sack full of his savings in coins. Md Saidul Hoque, a small shopkeeper from Guwahati, had saved up years of hard-earned money in order to buy his dream two-wheeler. He had been saving Rs 1, Rs 2, Rs 5 and Rs 10 coins for the last 5-6 years.

In 2022, another man in Assam used a sack full of coins he saved to buy a scooter. A few years ago, a video of a Russian blogger also went viral when he went to an Apple store to buy an iPhone XS with a bathtub full of coins. A Facebook user posted the photograph of the 2018 incident, which showed staff members of the Apple store counting the coins brought by blogger Svyatoslav Kovalenko.