Jackie Shroff Directs Traffic On Lucknow Roads. Twitter Applauds 'Bhidu'

"Muskuraiye, aap Lucknow mein hain" may be the official slogan associated with the City of Nawabs but that isn't what actor Jackie Shroff was doing in the city recently. Residents of Lucknow witnessed an usual sight when the actor got down from his car and directed traffic on the busy streets. Video of the 61-year-old guiding his car near the Rumi Darwaza was posted by the actor on Twitter and Instagram. It has since collected quite a few reactions from netizens who posted words of praise for their 'Bhidu'.

"Lucknow Traffic Control..." the actor posted on his social media feeds. The video shows him walking in front of his car and guiding it further while controlling traffic around him. The video was shot by someone sitting inside the vehicle.

Since being posted last evening, the video has collected over 1,000 'likes' on Twitter and more than 85,000 views on Instagram. Both posts are flooded with a flurry of comments for the actor.

"Bhidu is absolutely a true human and that makes him Hero in real life," comments one Instagram user. "That's the reason why people love you," says another.

"Classic Jaggu dada," says a Twitter user. "Nice work Bhidu," says another.

Jackie Shroff is reportedly shooting for the Hindi remake of Telugu film Prasthaanam in Lucknow. The film's star cast also includes Sanjay Dutt and Manisha Koirala.

