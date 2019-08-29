Twitter Obsesses Over Jack Ma Vs Elon Musk. It's Not About What They Said...

Jack Ma and Elon Musk debated the future of AI at World Artificial Intelligence Conference

Billionaire tech entrepreneurs Jack Ma and Elon Musk faced off over artificial intelligence at the Shanghai World Artificial Intelligence Conference on Thursday. The World Artificial Intelligence Conference will run between August 29 to August 31. The much-anticipated session saw the Chinese co-founder of Alibaba and the man behind behind Tesla and SpaceX sparring on the future of AI. But as their conversation swung from technology to chess, from interplanetary travel to death, people couldn't help but notice their expressions. Both Mr Ma and Mr Musk frequently looked exasperated and raised their eyebrows as they debated onstage.

We collected some of the best reactions to their conversation. Take a look at some of these Ma vs Musk tweets that have Twitter laughing:

Find someone who looks at you the way Jack Ma looks at Elon Musk pic.twitter.com/4wk1wcK4Nf — 9GAG (@9GAG) August 29, 2019

This heavy weight conversation between Jack Ma & Elon Musk is getting off to quite a start. Two people riffing their own monologues (Elon going on about aliens and the importance of us becoming interplanetary species again) absolute no dialogue here. Jack's expression says it all pic.twitter.com/GkjqHqTcNh — Lulu Yilun Chen (@luluyilun) August 29, 2019

I don't think Elon Musk likes Jack Ma's behavior in the debate. pic.twitter.com/1ALmCiZa5b — Frank Wang (@fxw2k) August 29, 2019

Jack Ma: It's great to die

Elon Musk: that's probably true

What did I just listen to?!! — Lulu Yilun Chen (@luluyilun) August 29, 2019

Ironman meets One Punch Man — ッ (@bigbangneo) August 29, 2019

During the session, Elon Musk said computers are smarter than humans. "Computers may be clever, but human beings are much smarter," Jack Ma countered. "We invented the computer -- I've never seen a computer invent a human being."

Social media users also took sides in the Ma vs Musk debate

Jack Ma is smarter. — Dhyana (@DPrabhata) August 29, 2019

Both views are correct in their own right. Neither Jack Ma or Elon Musk cannot predict the full potential of AI in the next decade or two. #anythingispossible — Mario Attanayake (@MarioAttanayake) August 29, 2019

Hate to agree but Elon Musk may be right.....

It's matter of time computers and AI will take over every aspect of human kind.... — Saurabh Pahade (@Saurabhpahade1) August 29, 2019

Much respect to Jack Ma but on this subject Elon is at a whole different level — DIMAS ???? (@dimas_______) August 29, 2019

During the session, the two tech tycoons also agreed on a couple of things - one of them being that human mortality is a good thing. You can read more about their sessions here.

Which Twitter reaction did you like best? Let us know using the comments section.

Click for more trending news

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.