Twitter Obsesses Over Jack Ma Vs Elon Musk. It's Not About What They Said...

"I don't think Elon Musk likes Jack Ma's behaviour in the debate," wrote one Twitter user

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: August 29, 2019 14:27 IST
Jack Ma and Elon Musk debated the future of AI at World Artificial Intelligence Conference


Billionaire tech entrepreneurs Jack Ma and Elon Musk faced off over artificial intelligence at the Shanghai World Artificial Intelligence Conference on Thursday. The World Artificial Intelligence Conference will run between August 29 to August 31. The much-anticipated session saw the Chinese co-founder of Alibaba and the man behind behind Tesla and SpaceX sparring on the future of AI. But as their conversation swung from technology to chess, from interplanetary travel to death, people couldn't help but notice their expressions. Both Mr Ma and Mr Musk frequently looked exasperated and raised their eyebrows as they debated onstage.  

We collected some of the best reactions to their conversation. Take a look at some of these Ma vs Musk tweets that have Twitter laughing:

During the session, Elon Musk said computers are smarter than humans. "Computers may be clever, but human beings are much smarter," Jack Ma countered. "We invented the computer -- I've never seen a computer invent a human being."

 Social media users also took sides in the Ma vs Musk debate

During the session, the two tech tycoons also agreed on a couple of things - one of them being that human mortality is a good thing. You can read more about their sessions here.

Which Twitter reaction did you like best? Let us know using the comments section.

