Jack Dorsey Eats, Sleeps, Smiles Just Like Anyone Else. Here’s Photo Proof

Since Jack Dorsey's exit, there has been a lot of talk about why he stepped down from the post of Twitter CEO. Jack Dorsey's departure from the company he co-founded has attracted a lot of speculation. To set the record straight, Twitter's Chief Marketing Officer Leslie Berland has dumped images that show the different facets of Mr Dorsey's life. He is seen having his "me time" in a relaxed environment with friends and colleagues and basically having fun like everyone else.

At times, people believe that running a company as big and complex as Twitter could be fraught with stress. But it may not always be the case. At least, that's what the following images show.

"Misconceptions about Jack debunked. Also a photo dump," the CMO said.

Mr Dorsey is just like everyone else. Here's the proof.

She added, "He eats, drinks and is great with kids".

And, "He's competitive (hates to lose, demands rematches)"

Ms Berland added that he "smiles" and "cuts hair" too.

"Also, he poured his heart and soul and mind into this place. Made sacrifices that no one else would. He saw in so many what they didn't see in themselves. He trusted, he listened. He taught invaluable life lessons we'll carry forward," added Ms Berland in the thread.

She further described Mr Dorsey as a "visionary" who sees a future that most don't yet see. "Working with Jack has been inspiring, intense, emotional, humbling, frustrating, fulfilling. I'm forever grateful. Love you, Jack," she added.

"This is an epic thread," said a person.

Others too joined in to praise Ms Berland's effort to let people know the other side of Mr Dorsey.

Mr Dorsey, who also runs a payments company called Square, said in a statement that he decided to leave Twitter "because I believe the company is ready to move on from its founders". He was previously removed as Twitter CEO in 2008 but returned to head the company seven years later.

Parag Agrawal has been named Jack Dorsey's successor to lead Twitter.