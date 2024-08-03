'It's Ridiculous': Woman Paid Rs 11 Lakh Penalty Over New 5-Minute Parking Rule

The rule has harshly impacted parkers due to poor internet connectivity.

Hannah Robinson of Darlington, County Durham, who regularly parks at the Feethams Leisure Centre, is allegedly slapped with penalties amounting to 11,000 pounds (Rs 11,80465) for a "ridiculous" five-minute rule, even after she had paid for a permit.

The rule was introduced by UK's Excel Parking Services to stop people from loitering and to prevent drivers from using the car park as a pickup area for the nearby cinema without paying. Entry to the car park is monitored by ANPR cameras, which capture a record of the time of entry and exit.

Since 2021, Ms Robinson has accumulated 67 fines, at around 170 pounds (Rs 18,000) each, which she says she always pays to park, but this new rule states customers must purchase their ticket within five minutes of arrival. There is no internet connectivity inside the car park, so she can't often make this transaction.

Ms Robinson feels that this ruling is hitting hard on drivers who park legitimately, as the fines have run into a lot of money despite her trying to adhere to the parking requirements.

She told BBC News: "It's ridiculous. I paid for it....I've been trying for the full five minutes. They just don't care. I've done absolutely everything I can to get in touch with them."

"All this just to park my car to come to work."

Other drivers the BBC spoke to who had been caught out said the five minute limit could be difficult for those with mobility issues or children.