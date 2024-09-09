'It's Glowtime': Internet Buzzes With Excitement Ahead Of Apple Event 2024

Apple Event 2024: As the countdown begins, the Apple community is electric with anticipation.

The wait is finally over as technology giant Apple is set to unveil its latest innovations today at the highly anticipated ''It's Glowtime'' event, the company's Cupertino, California headquarters. Following its tradition of September launches, Apple is expected to take the wraps off the newest generations of its flagship products, including the next iPhone, sending waves of excitement through the tech world. If you're wondering why it's called "It's Glowtime," there are rumours that it might have something to do with new Siri features and AI enhancements.

On the internet, the buzz around the event is palpable, with many enthusiasts eagerly awaiting the reveal of the latest iPhone 16 series, featuring rumoured upgrades and innovative features. Several Apple fans took to social media to express their excitement and said they are eagerly looking forward to the debut of new Apple Watch models, boasting enhanced health monitoring and sleek designs. Meanwhile, audio enthusiasts are hoping for significant updates to the AirPods lineup, potentially including improved sound quality and sleeker designs. As the countdown begins, the Apple community is electric with anticipation.

See the posts here:

Welcome to America I guess lol#AppleEvent coverage coming soon! 👀 pic.twitter.com/hddgJTkiTv — Arun Maini (@Mrwhosetheboss) September 8, 2024

Getting ready for the #appleevent



We are probably getting OLED screens and as always, better cameras, what else are you waiting for?



For me camera always is the biggest reason to upgrade, because I create a lot of photos and video content and often use an iPhone for it.

I… pic.twitter.com/3rIzYRlwyK — Aivars Meijers (@Aivars_Meijers) September 9, 2024

Apple Event Day! Already digging iOS18 beta. Let's see what iPhone 16 will be packed with. #AppleEvent#iOS18#iPhone16pic.twitter.com/NQwMT6f6TD — Hesham Hassan (@heshamkeeni) September 9, 2024

Which one you're getting? I'm going for iPhone 16 pro #AppleEventpic.twitter.com/e5B5u0ZZ5c — 𝑾𝒂𝒏𝒊𝒂𝒂 (@Dramatizedd) September 9, 2024

Apple Event Day! Already digging iOS18 beta. Let's see what iPhone 16 will be packed with. #AppleEvent#iOS18#iPhone16pic.twitter.com/NQwMT6f6TD — Hesham Hassan (@heshamkeeni) September 9, 2024

What to Expect?

The iPhone 16 series is expected to be the highlight of the event. In line with the past several years, Apple will introduce four new iPhone models: the iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max, with anticipated upgrades to camera technology, processing power and display features. New colour options may also be unveiled.

Apple is also expected to unveil new Apple Watches, including the Apple Watch Series 10 and possibly an Apple Watch Ultra 3. Apple Watch Series 10 is expected to feature larger screen sizes, a thinner design and enhanced durability. There's also speculation about new health features, although some, like sleep apnoea detection, might not be ready yet.

The company is also expected to announce the fourth-generation AirPods, which will feature better audio quality, improved noise cancellation and the inclusion of a USB-C port. For the first time, Active Noise Cancellation could be offered at a lower price point.

Apple Intelligence - a new suite of AI tools that includes an updated Siri digital assistant - also will feature prominently.

Where to watch the event?

The event will be live-streamed on Apple's website, YouTube channel, and the Apple TV app, so you can catch all the action from the comfort of your own home.