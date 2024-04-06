Italian Mayor Tempts Citizens With Free Goats, But There's A Catch: You Have To Catch Them

Authorities have launched a creative solution: an "adopt-a-goat" programme.

The idyllic island of Alicudi, nestled in Italy, is grappling with a distinctive issue of overpopulation-goats. Despite its modest human population of approximately 100 inhabitants, the island finds itself overwhelmed by an excess of around 600 untamed goats, according to CNN.

Faced with an uncontrollable situation, local authorities have launched a creative solution: an "adopt-a-goat" programme.

Here's the deal: If you're willing to take some goats off their hands, all you need to do is apply and bring a boat. The programme allows applicants to take up to 50 goats, with the goal of reducing the herd to a more manageable size of around 100. A few goats, however, will be spared for the sake of tourism, as per the news report.

The goat influx began 20 years ago when a farmer introduced them to the island. Since then, their population has exploded, leading to problems like property damage and environmental impact.

The programme hopes to find new homes for the goats, ideally with people who will domesticate them rather than use them for meat. Applications are open until April 10th, with a small processing fee.

Mayor Riccardo Gullo reports receiving interest from potential adopters, including a cheesemaker from a nearby island. This innovative programme aims to solve Alicudi's goat problem while potentially providing a valuable resource to new owners.

Gullo told CNN Thursday that he does not care whether you know anything about raising goats, as long as you have a boat to get them off the island-once you've caught them.

Alicudi, the quietest of Sicily's Aeolian islands, offers more than just a quirky goat overpopulation problem. This island has a fascinating past; it was once known for its locally baked LSD bread. While that psychedelic treat was outlawed in the 1950s, Alicudi still attracts visitors today.

Sailboat enthusiasts and volcano buffs flock to Alicudi. The island offers stunning views and the chance to witness the fiery displays of nearby Stromboli, a constantly erupting volcano.