Italy's Stromboli Volcano Erupts For Second Time In Two Months

A volcano on the Italian island of Stromboli erupted on Wednesday, unleashing a dramatic plume of smoke in its second explosion in less than two months.

An explosion of "high intensity" was recorded at 1017 GMT, the National Institute of Geophysics and Vulcanology (INGV) said. No casualties or damages were reported.

The Stromboli volcano, located in southern Italy off the Sicilian coast, erupted in July releasing hot trapped magma in a powerful explosion, killing one person and enveloping the popular tourist destination in ash.

The president of the Sicily region, Nello Musumeci, said the docking of private boats in the island had been suspended for a few hours on Wednesday as a precaution.

"Luckily there were no damages to people and properties," Musumeci said on Facebook.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.