Italian College Student Films Himself After Shark Attack Off Australian Coast

Matteo Mariotti, a marine biology major studying abroad in Australia.

In a harrowing incident off the coast of Queensland, Australia, last week, a 20-year-old Italian college student, Matteo Mariotti, was bitten by a shark while snorkeling, and the scary moment was captured on his own camera. Mariotti, motivated by the desire to bid farewell to his loved ones in case of a subsequent attack, began filming after experiencing sudden and excruciating pain in his foot moments after entering the water. The shocking encounter unfolded as Mariotti bravely faced the unexpected threat beneath the waves.

"I started this video a few moments after the last bite. I wanted to say goodbye. I never thought I'd survive that monster," Matteo wrote next to a video he posted to his Instagram feed on Monday, four days after the December 8 attack.



"I lost so much blood and my leg. I don't know if they're going to cut it all off or if it's going to be left in half, but it doesn't matter now. You are my heroes; you give me strength to carry on with your texts and calls; my only dream is to see you again," he added.

The video reveals that, while snorkeling close to the shore, Matteo was attacked by the creature. His clothes were torn, and the water around him began to turn red with blood.