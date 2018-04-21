It Took Two Hours To Rotate This Massive 15,000-Ton Bridge. Watch

The section of the bridge spanned a 100 meters and weighs approximately 1.3 crore kilograms

Offbeat | | Updated: April 21, 2018 11:57 IST
Work on the Nanyanghe Bridge was completed in just 110 minutes.

Workers in China rotated a 15,000-ton bridge to form a new overpass on Thursday. A section of Nanyanghe Bridge was rotated 81 degrees counterclockwise in an operation that took 110 minutes to complete in China's Hebei Province.

According to CGTN, work began at 9.40 am on April 19.

The section of the bridge, which spanned a 100 meters and weighs approximately 1.3 crore kilograms, was connected with other parts of the bridge in less than two hours.  

Watch the incredible video below:



The Nanyanghe Bridge is part of the Beijing-Xinjiang Highway - a 2,450 km long construction that will be completed by the end of September.

 

