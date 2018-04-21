It Took Two Hours To Rotate This Massive 15,000-Ton Bridge. Watch The section of the bridge spanned a 100 meters and weighs approximately 1.3 crore kilograms

Work on the Nanyanghe Bridge was completed in just 110 minutes.



According to CGTN, work began at 9.40 am on April 19.



The section of the bridge, which spanned a 100 meters and weighs approximately 1.3 crore kilograms, was connected with other parts of the bridge in less than two hours.



The Nanyanghe Bridge is part of the Beijing-Xinjiang Highway - a 2,450 km long construction that will be completed by the end of September.







