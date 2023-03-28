It Took 960 Attempts For This Woman To Get Her Driving Licence. Her Story Is Viral Again

Her story recently went viral once again on Reddit

A story of a resilient South Korean woman who passed her driving test on her 960th attempt, has resurfaced on the internet, inspiring people. Though this happened 18 years ago, her story recently went viral once again on Reddit, with many calling it an example of tenacity.

According to New York Post, Cha Sa-Soon's story made international headlines in 2005 due to her persistence in getting her driver's licence despite many failed attempts.

She first attempted the written test back in April 2005 and after failing for the first time, she continued to retake the test every single day, five days a week, for three years. After that, her pace slowed, to about twice a week. But she never quit and after 860 written tests, she passed.

The next step was to pass the practical test which was considered more difficult. Cha Sa-soon had to retake it ten times, bringing the total number of driving examinations to 960. When she finally passed the test in 2010, she was 69 years old.

She also had to shell out 11,000 pounds (Rs 11,15,273) trying to pass these tests.

''When she finally got her license, we all went out in cheers and hugged her, giving her flowers. It felt like a huge burden falling off our backs. We didn't have the guts to tell her to quit because she kept showing up,'' Park Su-yeon, an instructor at the driving school, told the Times in 2010.

Cha Sa-soon's story made her a national celebrity, and she was even gifted a brand new vehicle by the South Korean car manufacturer Hyundai.

On Reddit, her story has gone viral, garnering mixed responses, and a lively debate on whether she deserved the license or not. One user wrote, ''Fall 959 times, get up 960. But seriously this kinda makes me sad, did she not have anyone help her study?'' Another commented, ''Regardless of what the case is, I still respect the dedication.''

A third added, ''I personally believe if you fail your driving test, or any part of your driving test, more than 10 times, you should never be allowed to drive. There has to be a point before 960 times where someone decides that driving just aint for you.''