Isha Ambani In Violet Gown Gave Us Major Princess Vibes At Met Gala

Isha Ambani wore a pale violet gown to the Met Gala 2019.

Isha Ambani turned heads at the annual Met Gala in a pale violet ballgown by designer Prabal Gurung. The 27-year-old channeled her inner Disney princess in a custom creation with hand-embroidered crystals and ostrich feathers as she walked the pink carpet at Met Gala 2019 in New York. Isha completed her look with a sleek hair-down hairstyle and some stunning pieces of jewellery that suit this year's Met Gala theme perfectly. The theme for this year's gala was 'Camp: Notes on Fashion', and other prominent faces in attendance included Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Nick Jonas and more.

Designer Prabal Gurung, who also dressed Deepika Padukone for last year's Met Gala, revealed details about Isha Ambani's violet gown through three posts on Instagram.

Isha Ambani's V-neck tulle gown also featured sunburst pleating inserts and sculptural shoulder flourette along with crystals and ostrich feathers. It took over 350 hours of "laborious love" to create.

"A collaboration among friends, we worked with the graceful and joyous Isha Ambani on her Atelier creation for months. With three fittings in Mumbai and a final Atelier appointment in New York, we enveloped her dress with over 350 hours of laborious love to bring our shared vision to life," wrote Prabal Gurung on Instagram, sharing a picture which shows him posing with Isha at the Met Gala.

The pictures have collected thousands of 'likes' and appreciative comments since being shared online.

Isha also attended the Met Gala in 2017 when she wore a dazzling Dior gown.

