'Is This Photoshopped?' Pic Of Light Grey Rattlesnake Goes Viral

The rattlesnake's picture has collected over 7,300 shares and more than 3,000 reactions.

A picture of a light grey rattlesnake has left many on Facebook both amazed and scared. Wyler Aerial Tramway - Texas Parks & Wildlife posted a picture of the snake on their Facebook page recently and it has since collected quite a few reactions from users of the social networking site.

"We had this little friend come and cool down by one of the doors at the park; it is a Rock Rattlesnake (Crotalus lepidus)," says the post shared along with a picture of the snake. It was about two-feet long and found in El Paso, Texas.



Since being posted on July 11, the rattlesnake's picture has collected over 7,300 shares and more than 3,000 reactions. While some people wondered if the picture was a real one, others couldn't help share their thoughts on the snake.

"Is that real? I never seen one that color," says one Facebook user. "Is this photoshopped?" asked another.

"Beautiful Rattlesnake, I lived in many parts of Texas growing up, have caught rattlesnakes over 13' long and seen I thought every species of them in my lifetime, this is the first I've even heard of this type," says a comment on the post. "I have never seen a rattlesnake that color, looks pretty cool," says another.

Through the comments on the post, a staffer from the park explained that this was a normal color for rock rattlesnakes in the area. They also added that such snakes are quite common but since they blend well with surroundings, they aren't noticed too often. Rattlesnakes are venomous as well.

That's probably why a Facebook user asked: "What if someone automatically steps on one; they're so camouflaged? Hospital?"

"Yes, go to the hospital right away," is the answer by the staffer.

The snake was eventually relocated by the park's team.