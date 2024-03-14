Ironing Innovation Goes Viral: Woman Uses Pressure Cooker To Get Crisp Clothes

The woman can be seen using pressure cooker as an iron. (X/@Shubhangi Pandit)

Forget the iron! A video showcasing an unconventional ironing technique has left social media users in stitches. The clip, shared on X by Shubhangi Pandit, features a woman using a pressure cooker to iron a wrinkled shirt.



The now-viral video shows the woman standing in her kitchen with a pressure cooker on an electric stove. As the pressure builds, she swiftly grabs the cooker and rushes it to another room. There, she lays a shirt on a flat surface and skillfully irons it out with the hot base of the cooker. To everyone's surprise, the method proves surprisingly effective, leaving the shirt wrinkle-free.



The caption, translated from Hindi, simply reads, "Salutations to dear sister."



The video, shared on March 12, has garnered nearly 3 lakh views and over 1,100 likes.

Here's how social media users on X reacted to this innovative ironing technique:

"New innovation. Advance didi (sister) to get the patent certificate," one user jokingly remarked, commending the woman's ingenuity.

"This is a brilliant idea, never thought of this," another user chimed in, impressed by the simple yet effective hack.

A third user reminisced, "In childhood, we used to press clothes with a vessel like this; there were no cookers at that time."

