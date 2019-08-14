Iran Gym Plays Tamil Song. 'I Love It,' Says Anand Mahindra

Anand Mahindra shared a video of a gym in Iran playing a Tamil song.

Anand Mahindra is all set to adopt a brand new morning routine, and this one will be inspired by a video going viral online. This morning, the chairman of the Mahindra Group took to Twitter to share a clip which shows members of a gym in Iran warming up by dancing to a catchy Tamil song - Mambazhamam from the movie Pokkiri.

The video, which surfaced on the microblogging website a few days ago, seems to have inspired Mr Mahindra with its infectious energy. Sharing the 53-second clip, he wrote: "I love it. I'm going to make it my new morning routine. Going to get out of bed, put on some Tamil music & bounce out to meet the new day!"

Are you serious? I love it. I'm going to make it my new morning routine. Going to get out of bed, put on some Tamil music & bounce out to meet the new day! @shivithukralhttps://t.co/JReqG0rmQE — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 14, 2019

Mr Mahindra's followers seem to love the idea too, for his tweet was 'liked' over 1,000 times in a matter of minutes. Here is how people reacted:

Can help with selecting the tunes 😊 — Ganesh R (@greatganesh) August 14, 2019

You have me hooked! This is now my ‘warm' up for the day ahead..... — Narayani (@NarayaniMahil) August 14, 2019

What do you think of the video? Let us know using the comments section.

