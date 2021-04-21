Caption This Pic Of Rohit Sharma With Orange Cap Holder Shikhar Dhawan

MI vs DC: Caption this picture shared by Mumbai Indians.

Delhi Capitals opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan got back the Orange Cap after scoring 45 in his team's win over Mumbai Indians on Tuesday. Delhi Capitals defeated five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians by six wickets at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. After the match, Mumbai Indians shared a picture of captain Rohit Sharma with Delhi Capitals' Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant that quickly created a buzz on social media. The picture, shared on the Twitter and Instagram pages of Mumbai Indians, shows Rohit Sharma speaking to Pant and Dhawan, with one finger raised as if to emphasise a point.

Shikhar Dhawan was photographed wearing the Orange Cap, which is presented to the leading run scorer. Dhawan is currently the Orange Cap holder after registering 231 runs in four matches at an average of 57.75 with his best score being 92 against Punjab Kings.

The picture was shared without a caption, so social media users came up with their own. While some imagined what the MI skipper could have been saying when the photo was taken, others focused on the Orange Cap.

Here is a look at some of the funniest reactions that the pic has garnered.

Rohit - Soon we will be at the top of the table ????

This is just our warm up game ???? — Asha (@ashaa_45) April 20, 2021

Rohit : "Kuch hi din mein birthday hai mera surprise gift chahiye mereko" pic.twitter.com/tu0vAA0HPh — Chinaman. (@DenofRohit) April 20, 2021

Some wondered what the serious discussion could be about

Rohit: Next time don't even dream of winning against us. Shikar you may have Orange cap mind if I'm Hitman ???? — Gautham Neethivendan (@Mr_GNV) April 20, 2021

Another imagined what Rohit Sharma was saying to the Delhi Capitals cricketers.

Rohit - ek match jeetne de diya.. Yeh mat smjhna ki Ipl ki trophy de di... ???????????? #MI#MIPaltan#OneFamily — Sorabh Jain (@isorabh) April 21, 2021

The pic was also shared by Delhi Capitals along with three others on Twitter. "A tale of two cities, friendships and so much more, everytime we play," they wrote. Take a look:

Shikhar Dhawan looks so good with the Orange cap on. — Faraz Attar (@faraziscrazy) April 20, 2021

Delhi is now placed at the second spot in the IPL points table with 6 points from four games. The side will next take on SunRisers Hyderabad on Sunday.