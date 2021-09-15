iPhone 13 vs iPhone 12? Twitter Can't See The Difference

Apple announced the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro series on Tuesday

Memes flooded Twitter after the launch of Apple iPhone 13.

Apple announced the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro series on Tuesday - and, as expected, the new launches received the traditional meme treatment on social media. There are four new iPhone 13 models corresponding to last year's iPhone 12 lineup: the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. However, Apple did not opt for a radical redesign for their iPhone 13 series, and Twitter users were hard pressed to find any immediate difference between the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13. On social media, this became a rallying point for meme-makers who created hilarious posts by juxtaposing nearly-identical images to compare the new Apple iPhone with its previous iteration. 

Take a look at some of the funniest iPhone 12 vs iPhone 13 memes that have flooded Twitter:

Zomato hopped onto the trend with this post:

Apple has been accused of slowing down the performance of older iPhone models. The issue of iPhone throttling was also highlighted with memes:

While they may look similar on the outside, Apple has made several improvements in its iPhone 13 lineup. Notable improvements with this generation include better battery life, a cinematic video recording mode, overhauled cameras and narrower notches across the lineup.

The iPhone 13 mini starts at $699 while the iPhone 13 starts at $799 for the 128GB models. The iPhone 13 Pro starts at $999 while the iPhone 13 Pro Max starts at $1,099. In India as well as the US, UK, Japan, China, Australia and Canada, preorders will begin on September 17, with retail availability starting on September 24.
 

