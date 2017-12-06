Invisible Box Challenge: Latest Trend Taking Over Internet. Tried It Yet?

Social media is trying its best to copy the trick and post their video achieving the feat

Updated: December 06, 2017 12:30 IST
The trick requires a person to imagine a box in front of them, 'step over it' and then walk forward.

Every few months, social media finds a new craze and makes it a trend to follow. We've had the Ice Bucket Challenge, bottle flip challenge, mannequin challenge, cinnamon challenge, and more filling people's timelines off and on. Right now the challenge taking over social media is the rather difficult Invisible Box Challenge. If you haven't been living under a rock, you've probably already seen a significant number of videos showing people taking what some refer to as the invisible step. So now social media is trying its best to copy the trick and post their video achieving the feat. Those who can't are sharing even funnier videos showing them royally failing at it. The question really is have you got down to trying it yet?

For those who need a reference point, here are two videos that really prompted the movement so to say:
 
In case that wasn't clear, the trick simply requires a person to imagine a box in front of them, 'step over it' and then walk forward.

"Honestly, that was the first time I had ever tried it," Ariel Olivar, a junior at Manvel High School, Texas told Chron.com. "The video was my third time trying it. It's hard to explain, I just keep the leg in the same exact spot. It is actually kind of challenging keeping it there. The technique, if you want to make it look like [the video], is to bring the other leg higher than the other as if you are actually stepping over a box."

While Ms Olivar's explanation seems easy enough to understand, it is far tougher to actually follow to get the perfect result.

Even though many on social media have mastered the trick, others, not so much. Take a look:
 
We also tried the Invisible Box Challenge... we're going back to try and flip some bottles instead. What about you though? Planning to give this a shot? Tell us what happens in the comments section below.

