Invisible Box Challenge: Latest Trend Taking Over Internet. Tried It Yet?

For those who need a reference point, here are two videos that really prompted the movement so to say:
how tf you step in mid air.. I've literally replayed this video over and over and still am confused https://t.co/GKenOcoCOh- Uchiha (@Zyphree_) November 25, 2017
challenge accepted pic.twitter.com/QQ1JWbkXx0- ariel (@arielo1220) December 2, 2017
In case that wasn't clear, the trick simply requires a person to imagine a box in front of them, 'step over it' and then walk forward.
"Honestly, that was the first time I had ever tried it," Ariel Olivar, a junior at Manvel High School, Texas told Chron.com. "The video was my third time trying it. It's hard to explain, I just keep the leg in the same exact spot. It is actually kind of challenging keeping it there. The technique, if you want to make it look like [the video], is to bring the other leg higher than the other as if you are actually stepping over a box."
While Ms Olivar's explanation seems easy enough to understand, it is far tougher to actually follow to get the perfect result.
Even though many on social media have mastered the trick, others, not so much. Take a look:
Gang pic.twitter.com/YwiLaALW34- cracky raps (@crackyraps) December 3, 2017
challenge accepted @lucasdavid_gpic.twitter.com/OXMVvR1o4w- Gabriela (@Gabidiasss) December 4, 2017
Much older. Much heavier. Much shorter box. First try. Maybe not... terrible? Lol pic.twitter.com/XkfQRegZZS- Will Presti (@WillPresti) December 3, 2017
I just attempted the invisible box challenge and I think I've injured myself.- Derek Wilson (@_derekwilson) December 5, 2017
When a twitter challenge actually goes your way lol #InvisibleBoxChallengepic.twitter.com/3aaamFeaHj- emma della rocca (@em__jordan) December 5, 2017
When you're trying to do the Invisible Box Challenge but your box falls over pic.twitter.com/yMBboFZVEe- SLICK (@_CjWilliams6) December 5, 2017
She tried it #InvisibleBoxChallengepic.twitter.com/LD5UPBj1te- (@mr_martellz) December 5, 2017
We also tried the Invisible Box Challenge... we're going back to try and flip some bottles instead. What about you though? Planning to give this a shot? Tell us what happens in the comments section below.
