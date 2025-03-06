Internet Irked By Couples "First Accident With Bae" Post

A viral social media post has sparked debate by showcasing an unconventional relationship milestone: a woman celebrating a post-accident selfie with her boyfriend.

A Facebook post featuring a young couple with visible injuries quickly went viral, but not for the reasons one might expect. The image showed the man with a bandage on his head, while his girlfriend had bandages on her forehead, nose, and hands. Instead of expressing concern, the post humorously framed the incident as their "first accident with bae."

Rather than sympathy, the post was met with a flood of congratulatory messages from friends and followers, treating the accident as another milestone in their relationship. However, the unconventional celebration divided social media users.

See the viral post here:

While some appreciated the couple's lighthearted approach, others criticised the post, seeing it as a reflection of shifting values among today's youth. Debates erupted in the comments, with some arguing that modern relationships prioritize social media validation over serious matters, while others defended the couple, saying love means embracing both joy and hardships together.

A user wrote, "True love is when even accidents come in couple goals package!"

Another user commented, "Next level dating."

The third user joked, "Couple goals."

"I'm done here that's it that was my last nerve," the fourth user commented.

"I'm waiting for the second one," the fifth user quipped.