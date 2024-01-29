Internet Floods With Memes After Nitish Kumar Makes A U-Turn To NDA

Nitish Kumar's return to NDA has sparked a meme fest.

Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar on Sunday took oath as Bihar Chief Minister for the ninth time. Mr Kumar's JD(U) has severed ties with Mahagathbandhan—Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress—forming a coalition with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Nitish Kumar's defection from the opposition has led to opponents targeting him once again by calling him “Paltu Ram”. This is the fifth time in a decade the 72-year-old has changed camps.

The Bihar leader's return to NDA has also sparked a meme fest, with users flooding the internet with hilarious posts on his flip-flops.

A user shared a picture from Ajay Devgn's 1991 film Phool Aur Kaante, where the actor is seen performing a stunt by standing on two bikes at the same time. A witty user has replaced Ajay Devgn's face with Nitish Kumar in the picture, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lalu Prasad Yadav, representing BJP and RJD respectively, can be seen riding the bikes. Sharing the picture on X (formerly Twitter), the user wrote, “Nitish Kumar in Bihar since 1989.”

Nitish Kumar in Bihar since 1989 pic.twitter.com/5Ju2enLwxP — Sagar (@sagarcasm) January 26, 2024

In another post, we can see a scene from the 1994 film Andaz Apna Apna to describe Bihar politics. In the clip, Nitish Kumar, RJD and Congress struggle to adjust themselves on the same bike, so the JDU chief takes away the bike alone—leaving behind the Mahagathbandhan.”

Another user shared a collage of a banner featuring Nitish Kumar with the text, “Nitish sabke hain.” Just below the banner, we can see Nitish Kumar posing with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, separately, with the text, “Dhayi saal tumhare hain” on each. The user wrote, “Nitish was serious,” with a laughing emoticon.

This post used Hrithik Roshan's song Idhar Chala Main Udhar Chala from Koi…Mil Gaya to explain Nitish Kumar's flip-flops in Bihar.

Another shared a video from the cartoon series Shin-chan. In the clip, Nitish Kumar is depicted as the Buri Buri Ziamon. So when Nitish Kumar is confronted by a powerful enemy, he immediately changes sides, leaving RJD and Congress alone.

Nitish Kumar in every 6 months pic.twitter.com/9Ws6mGbvQ6 — Ankit (@terakyalenadena) January 26, 2024

Here, Nitish Kumar is depicted as an infant, who is confused between two adult identicals.

Meanwhile, Bihar BJP President Samrat Choudhary took oath as a Deputy Chief Minister in Nitish Kumar's cabinet along with Vijay Kumar Sinha at Raj Bhavan in Patna on Sunday.

Six other ministers including JDU's Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, JDU's Bijendra Prasad Yadav, BJP's Dr Prem Kumar, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) president Dr Santosh Kumar Suman, JDU's Shravan Kumar, Independent MLA from Chakai Sumit Kumar Singh took oath as ministers in the new government.