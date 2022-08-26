Internet Finds Akshay Kumar's Doppelganger In HBO's House Of The Dragon

Pictures and clips of the two actors placed next to each other are viral on social media.

Wouldn't it be wonderful to have an Indian superstar in the Games Of Thrones universe? While that may still be a distant dream, a section of the Internet is convinced that the all-new show House Of The Dragon has a Bollywood connection.

Twitter is flooded with posts on how several users feel that actor Paddy Considine, who plays King Viserys Targaryen in the show, strongly resembles “Bollywood's Khiladi” Akshay Kumar. Pictures and clips of the two actors placed next to each other are creating quite the buzz on social media.

Sharing one such post, a user said, “Didn't know HBO has cast Akshay Kumar in House Of The Dragon series.” The person has compared Paddy Considine's King Viserys Targaryen to Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu look.

Didn't knew HBO has cast Akshay Kumar in house of the dragon series pic.twitter.com/HVAPvFYAb5 — HUNTSMAN ???? (@hp_mode2) August 21, 2022

Another user said, “Akshay Kumar came a long way after playing the role of King Viserys Targaryen in House Of The Dragon.”

Akshay kumar came a long way after playing the role of viserays targaryen in house of dragon ???? pic.twitter.com/P0RexOsHLe — ???????????????????????? ???????????? (@Pushkarkr01) August 23, 2022

This person couldn't believe his eyes and said, “Akshay Kumar is that you in House Of The Dragon.” He has shared a video that shows glimpses of two actors smiling. Well, it doesn't end here. The person has even tagged Akshay Kumar's wife, author Twinkle Khanna.

Referring to Akshay Kumar's legendary sense of discipline, a user said, “Didn't know Akshay Kumar is acting in House Of The Dragon. What an amazing actor, waking up at 4 am and now reached House Of The Dragon.”

Didn't knew #akshaykumar is acting in #HouseoftheDragon

What an amazing actor waking up and 4 am and now reached House of the Dragon#GameOfThrones@akshaykumar@KapilSharmaK9pic.twitter.com/0IamsDSGyv — Himanshu Khandelwal (@himanshurk19) August 23, 2022

Sharing an image of Paddy Considine that features an uncanny resemblance to the Bollywood star, one fan cheekily wrote, “Akshay Kumar is great in House Of The Dragon, finally stepping out of his comfort zone and doing some real acting.”

Akshay kumar is great in House of the dragon , finally stepping out of his comfort zone and doing some real acting .#HouseoftheDragonpic.twitter.com/2nTabH5t7J — Rohan (@___ArtVandelay) August 26, 2022

House Of The Dragon is the prequel to the hugely popular HBO show Game Of Thrones. The first episode that premiered on Sunday night became the most-watched series premiere in HBO's history. While in the US, the show is aired on HBO and streaming platform HBO Max, fans in India can watch the show on Disney+Hotstar.