Internet Demand "Justice For Groom" As Drone Carrying Varmala Crashes Mid-Ceremony In Viral Video

As weddings become more high-tech, technology occasionally leads to unexpected and amusing moments. While many viral wedding videos have surfaced online, this one captures a Varmala exchange unlike any other.

In the now-viral clip, a drone is used to deliver the wedding garland instead of a person. However, things don't go as planned- the groom reaches out to take the garland, but the drone doesn't stop and crashes instead.

His reaction steals the show. He looks at the drone pilot, then at the fallen drone, and calmly returns it, leaving guests in splits.

Watch the video here:



The video, shared on Instagram by user ravi_arya_88, has already racked up 3 million views and over 31,000 likes. Users flooded the comments with witty reactions, with one joking, "Aaj agar main dulha na hota toh..." and another calling it "Not a wedding, but a drama."

The third user wrote, "Simple marry, why are people making a circus of weddings."

"Justice for groom," the third user wrote.

"Meme reaction," the fourth user remarked.

"Drone camera is not for Jaimala, it is for shooting videos, sir," the fifth user commented.

