International Yoga Day 2025: Date, Theme, History, Significance, And More

International Day of Yoga 2025: The International Day of Yoga is observed on June 21 every year to celebrate the ancient Indian practice, known to elevate the physical and mental well-being of its practitioners. The word 'yoga', derived from Sanskrit, means to join or to unite, symbolising the union of body and consciousness. The International Day of Yoga aims to raise awareness of the many benefits of practising yoga.

History of International Yoga Day

The idea for International Yoga Day was proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the opening address of the 69th session of the UN General Assembly on September 27, 2014.

"Yoga is an invaluable gift from our ancient tradition. Yoga embodies unity of mind and body, thought and action -- a holistic approach [that] is valuable to our health and our well-being. Yoga is not just about exercise; it is a way to discover the sense of oneness with yourself, the world and the nature," PM Modi said in his address at the time.

Subsequently, on December 11, 2014, the UN proclaimed June 21 as the International Day of Yoga by resolution 69/131, with a record 175 member states endorsing it.

Why was June 21 picked for International Yoga Day?

June 21 was picked for International Yoga Day as it is the Summer Solstice, the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere. This day represents a symbolic harmony between nature and human wellness and is important in many cultures.

International Yoga Day Theme 2025

International Day of Yoga is being observed for the 11th consecutive time, with this year's theme being "Yoga for One Earth, One Health". The theme emphasises that personal wellness and planetary health are inseparably linked.

"In caring for ourselves, we begin to care for the Earth, reflecting the enduring Indian ethos of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam -- the world is one family," the UN said in a press release.

International Day of Yoga celebrations

A grand International Yoga Day event is being organised at the UN headquarters (UNHQ) in New York by the Permanent Mission of India to the UN in collaboration with the UN Secretariat. The event will take place in the North Lawn Area of the building between 5 to 6:30 PM (EDT).

In India, PM Modi will be leading the International Yoga Day celebrations in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, where approximately three to five lakh people are expected to perform yoga simultaneously along a 26-kilometre stretch from RK Beach to Bhogapuram. The event is being billed as one of the world's largest yoga gatherings.

Significance of Yoga

Yoga is much more than a physical activity. It involves self-awareness, meditation, breath work and chanting. Performing yoga asanas is beneficial to your overall well-being.