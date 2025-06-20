Delhi Chief Minister To Perform Yoga On Yamuna Banks Tomorrow

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday asserted that she will practice Yoga on the banks of the Yamuna on the occasion of the International Day of Yoga.

Speaking to persons ahead of International Yoga Day tomorrow, she said, "Tomorrow I will practice Yoga on the banks of Yamuna... Tomorrow will be celebrated like a festival in many places in Delhi... The Delhi government will celebrate this International Yoga Day with great enthusiasm."

Earlier in the day, she said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi made Yoga Day recognised on the world stage in such a way that every country in the world is adopting Yoga with great affection today.

Addressing an event at a Yoga, Meditation, and Medical Camp in Delhi's Shalimar Bagh ahead of International Yoga Day tomorrow, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said, "PM Modi got Yoga recognised on the world stage in such a way that every country in the world is adopting Yoga with great affection today... India will be able to prosper only if it remains healthy."

As India is gearing up to celebrate the 11th International Day of Yoga on June 21, the government is organising a multitude of events nationwide to mark the occasion with "Yoga for One Earth, One Health" as this year's theme.

Yoga Sangam, the main event, will orchestrate a synchronised mass yoga demonstration based on the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) at over 1 lakh locations across India on June 21, 2025, from 6:30 AM to 7:45 AM. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the national event at Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. This collective celebration aims to reaffirm our shared commitment to the timeless practice of yoga and its enduring relevance in today's world.

This year marks the 11th International Day of Yoga, with the theme "Yoga for One Earth, One Health". This theme echoes a vital truth about the interconnectedness of health, sustainability, and the environment, aligning with India's "One Earth, One Family, One Future" vision highlighted during its G20 presidency. The International Day of Yoga 2025 will not just be a one-day observance--it will reflect India's enduring commitment to holistic health, environmental harmony, and global well-being. With "Yoga for One Earth, One Health" as its guiding principle, India continues to lead the world in connecting physical fitness with mindful living.

