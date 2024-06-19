De-Stress And Find Focus - How Yoga Boosts Mental Wellbeing

Yoga Day 2024: Yoga strengthens the brain like exercise strengthens muscles.

On June 21, the world commemorates International Yoga Day and World Music Day, celebrating the ancient origins of yoga, rooted in India. These observances highlight the integration of physical postures, meditation practices, and ethical principles aimed at promoting overall well-being. Music, recognised as a universal language, harmonises with yoga to foster health and happiness, emphasising spiritual growth through centuries-old traditions.

Yoga's Global Recognition and Health Benefits

Yoga has gained widespread recognition globally for its diverse health benefits that transcend cultural and geographical boundaries. Scientific studies, including those published in reputable journals such as the 'European Journal of Preventive Cardiology' and the 'Journal of Psychiatric Practice', affirm its effectiveness in improving cardiovascular health, alleviating symptoms of depression, and enhancing cognitive function through mindfulness and controlled breathing techniques.

Scientific Insights and Practical Benefits

According to Harvard Health Publishing and Harvard Medical School, yoga not only strengthens cognitive skills by promoting new neural connections and structural changes akin to muscle development but also enhances mood by reducing stress hormones and increasing the production of feel-good endorphins. Moreover, yoga's ability to elevate gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA), a brain chemical associated with improved mood and reduced anxiety, underscores its role in mental well-being. Studies further highlight yoga's effectiveness in complementing traditional therapies for managing depression, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), emphasising its enduring benefits when combined with music therapy and meditation practices.

According to the National Library of Medicine of the US, yoga is recognised as a form of mind-body medicine that integrates an individual's physical, mental, and spiritual components to improve aspects of health, particularly stress-related illnesses. [8] Evidence shows that stress contributes to the aetiology of heart disease, cancer, and stroke, as well as other chronic conditions and diseases.