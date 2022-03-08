International Women's Day 2022: Tina Ambani's Post For The "Wonderful Women" In Her Life

"Cheers to my sisters and all the wonderful women who taught me the completeness of a woman," wrote Tina Ambani

International Women's Day 2022: Tina Ambani's Post For The 'Wonderful Women' In Her Life

On Women's Day 2022, Tina Ambani shared a post for her sisters.

International Women's Day is celebrated on March 8 every year. The purpose of celebrating Women's Day is to recognise the various contributions of women in society and raise awareness about gender equality. On this day, people often share shout-outs for women who are important to them. Each year on International Women's Day, therefore, social media is flooded with posts dedicated to strong women, women who have made a difference - and this year is no different. 

On International Women's Day 2022, Tina Ambani celebrated the importance of sisterhood with a post dedicated to her sisters and other "wonderful women." "Cheers to my sisters and all the wonderful women who taught me the completeness of a woman, her ability to multitask effortlessly and her infinite capacity to love and nurture! Happy #WomensDay to you all," Tina Ambani wrote.

Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan, meanwhile, paid a tribute to his "pillar of strength" - his mother. "Married at the age of 13. Never saw school. But she taught us well, raised us well. My mother is my pillar of strength," he wrote.

Indian Police Service officer Swati Lakra celebrated Women's Day with a Beyonce quote.

Former Puducherry lieutenant governor Kiran Bedi also shared a post on Women's Day.

Chef Ranveer Brar called on people to donate to organisations that work towards women empowerment.

While Nithin Kamath, the founder and CEO of Zerodha, gave a shout-out to his wife Seema who was diagnosed with cancer and has started a campaign to raise awareness about the disease.

The theme for this year's International Women's Day is "Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow." You can read more about the history of Women's Day here.

Click for more trending news


.