International Women's Day 2022: Tina Ambani's Post For The 'Wonderful Women' In Her Life

On Women's Day 2022, Tina Ambani shared a post for her sisters.

International Women's Day is celebrated on March 8 every year. The purpose of celebrating Women's Day is to recognise the various contributions of women in society and raise awareness about gender equality. On this day, people often share shout-outs for women who are important to them. Each year on International Women's Day, therefore, social media is flooded with posts dedicated to strong women, women who have made a difference - and this year is no different.

On International Women's Day 2022, Tina Ambani celebrated the importance of sisterhood with a post dedicated to her sisters and other "wonderful women." "Cheers to my sisters and all the wonderful women who taught me the completeness of a woman, her ability to multitask effortlessly and her infinite capacity to love and nurture! Happy #WomensDay to you all," Tina Ambani wrote.

Cheers to my sisters & all the wonderful women who taught me the completeness of a woman, her ability to multitask effortlessly & her infinite capacity to love & nurture! Happy #WomensDay to you all. May we all live, love & thrive to our fullest potential with passion and gusto❤️ pic.twitter.com/8mYX3fAFHv — Tina Ambani (@AmbaniTina) March 8, 2022

Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan, meanwhile, paid a tribute to his "pillar of strength" - his mother. "Married at the age of 13. Never saw school. But she taught us well, raised us well. My mother is my pillar of strength," he wrote.

Married at the age of 13. Never saw school. But she taught us well, raised us well. My mother is my pillar of strength. On #WomensDay. pic.twitter.com/Htv1U4JkyN — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) March 8, 2022

Indian Police Service officer Swati Lakra celebrated Women's Day with a Beyonce quote.

Former Puducherry lieutenant governor Kiran Bedi also shared a post on Women's Day.

Chef Ranveer Brar called on people to donate to organisations that work towards women empowerment.

The World thrives when women thrive. The right support at the right time can make all the difference to their lives. Let's join in to make this Women's Day meaningful for these women to help truly empower them.

Link to support - https://t.co/7VPr5irUmk#WomensDay#WomensDay2022pic.twitter.com/29OI1991dN — Ranveer Brar (@ranveerbrar) March 8, 2022

While Nithin Kamath, the founder and CEO of Zerodha, gave a shout-out to his wife Seema who was diagnosed with cancer and has started a campaign to raise awareness about the disease.

Seema, my wife, was diagnosed with breast cancer last Nov. She decided to share her journey & learnings till now to create awareness on cancer & the importance of regular health checkups, health insurance & overall health & well being.

Happy Women's Day. https://t.co/09hsHMDPWp — Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) March 8, 2022

The theme for this year's International Women's Day is "Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow." You can read more about the history of Women's Day here.