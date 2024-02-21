International Mother Language Day 2024: History, Significance And Theme

The idea to celebrate International Mother Language Day was approved in 1999.

International Mother Language Day is observed globally every year on February 21 to recognise and promote linguistic and cultural diversity and multilingualism. According to UNESCO, the idea to celebrate this day was the initiative of Bangladesh and was approved in 1999 at UNESCO General Conference. "UNESCO believes in the importance of cultural and linguistic diversity for sustainable societies. It is within its mandate for peace that it works to preserve the differences in cultures and languages that foster tolerance and respect for others," the UN body said.

History

According to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization or UNESCO, International Mother Language Day was recognised on the initiative of Bangladesh and has been observed throughout the world since the year 2000.

The UN agency expressed concern over the disappearance of languages across the world. It said that globally, 40 per cent of the population does not have access to an education in the language they speak or understand. So, as a commitment towards understanding the importance of the mother language or mother tongue, UNESCO decided to observe the day.

International Mother Language Day 2024 Theme

The theme for International Mother Language Day 2024 is "Multilingual education is a pillar of intergenerational learning".

A UN statement said, "Multilingual and multicultural societies thrive through the preservation of their languages, which serve as conduits for traditional knowledge and cultural heritage. However, linguistic diversity faces increasing threats as more languages vanish".

"Currently, 40% of the global population lacks access to education in their native language, a figure that exceeds 90% in certain regions. Research underscores the benefits of using learners' native languages in education, fostering better learning outcomes, self-esteem, and critical thinking skills. This approach also supports intergenerational learning and cultural preservation," it added

The agency also said that multilingual education not only promotes inclusive societies but also aids in preserving non-dominant, minority, and indigenous languages. "It is a cornerstone for achieving equitable access to education and lifelong learning opportunities for all individuals," the statement said.

International Mother Language Day Significance

International Mother Language Day underscores the role of languages in promoting inclusion and achieving Sustainable Development Goals. It is observed every year to promote linguistic and cultural diversity and multilingualism.

"Today there is growing awareness that languages play a vital role in development, in ensuring cultural diversity and intercultural dialogue, but also in strengthening co-operation and attaining quality education for all, in building inclusive knowledge societies and preserving cultural heritage, and in mobilizing political will for applying the benefits of science and technology to sustainable development," a UN statement on International Mother Language Day read.