International Dog Day: These Doggy Posts Are Pawsitively Adorable

Actor Pulkit Samrat shared a pic of his pet husky Drogo on International Dog Day

International Dog Day is celebrated every year on August 26. It is a day to celebrate the special bond between dogs and humans and to encourage adoption. It is universally agreed that dogs make for loyal companions and are often considered man's best friend. Sometimes goofy, sometimes serious but always lovable - dogs have a special place in our hearts and also on our social media feeds. It is common to see funny dog videos going viral on Twitter. On Instagram, famous pups have followings of lakhs and millions - and they amuse their followers with their antics.

On International Dog Day, let's take a look at some 'pawsitively' hilarious doggy posts that have gone viral. These International Dog Day posts are sure to lift your mid-week blues and bring a smile to your face.

Actor Pulkit Samrat took to Instagram this morning to share an adorable picture of his pet husky Drogo - who has also been known to gatecrash his dates with girlfriend and actress Kriti Kharbanda. "Happy #InternationalDogDay," he wrote while sharing the pic. "Kyunki apun ka doggie international hai!!"

On International Dog Day, don't miss this wholesome video of a dog making friends - with himself. Shared by the hugely popular Twitter account 'We Rate Dogs', Ziggy's video has gone viral with over 1.8 million views.

This is Ziggy. He's practicing saying hi to the other dogs in the neighborhood. Just moved here and would love to make a good first impression. 14/10 pic.twitter.com/C2ZGWM3It9 — WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) August 25, 2020

Is there anything cuter than dogs? Yes - dogs and babies together. Watch this massively viral video of a baby growing up with his best friend by his side. It's too cute for words:

Every kid deserves to grow up with a good pup.



Dogs, bruh... pic.twitter.com/J8qrxLbyiq — Rex Chapman???????? (@RexChapman) August 20, 2020

Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda also shared a heartwarming post on #InternationalDogDay.

How are you celebrating International Dog Day? Let us know using the comments section.