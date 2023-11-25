International Day For The Elimination of Violence Against Women 2023: History, Significance And Theme

The day is marked to create awareness of the different types of violence faced by women

Violence against women and girls is one of the most widespread, persistent, and devastating human rights violations in our world today and remains largely unreported due to the impunity, silence, stigma, and shame surrounding it. Violence against women continues to be an obstacle to achieving equality, development, and peace as well as to the fulfillment of women's and girls' human rights.

That's why International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women is celebrated every year on November 25 to create awareness about this global problem. It is a United Nations-designated day marked to create awareness of the different types of violence faced by women, promoting advocacy, and creating better opportunities for women.

Some 736 million women, almost one in three, have been subjected to physical and/or sexual intimate partner violence, non-partner sexual violence, or both, at least once in their lives, as per United Nations.

On the occasion, UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohamed called for greater investment in preventing violence against women and girls, an issue that transcends all borders and cultures. ''Investment in prevention is to invest in our collective well-being. It means creating conditions where women and girls can thrive, unburdened by the fear of violence, '' she said.

The campaign addressed stopping violence against women runs for 16 days, starting on November 25 and ending on December 10.

The global theme of this year's 16 Days of Activism against Gender-based Violence is ''UNITE! Invest to prevent violence against women and girls'' which emphasizes the need for funding prevention strategies to proactively stop gender-based violence.

History Of International Day For The Elimination of Violence Against Women

On December 20, 1993, the General Assembly adopted the Declaration on the Elimination of Violence against Women, paving the path towards eradicating violence against women and girls worldwide. Further, on February 07, 2000, November 25 was officially designated as the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

This step also became an invitation for governments, international organizations as well and NGOs to join together and organize activities designed to raise public awareness of the issue every year on this date.

International Day For The Elimination of Violence Against Women: How You Can Help

"Listen to and believe survivors"

"Do say: We hear you. We believe you. We stand with you."

"Teach the next generation and learn from them"

"Learn the signs of abuse and how you can help"

"Take a stand by calling it out when you see it: catcalling, inappropriate sexual comments and sexist jokes are never okay"

"It's important to remember that when discussing cases of sexual violence, a victim's sobriety, clothes, and sexuality are irrelevant"

"Fund women's organizations"