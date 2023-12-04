Interaction Between 2 Strangers On Shaadi.com Post Goes Viral. CEO Anupam Mittal Reacts

Anupam Mittal is the CEO of Shaadi.com.

An interaction between two strangers in the comments section of an Instagram post by Shaadi.com is going viral so much so that the company CEO Anupam Mittal also pitched in with a witty comment. It all started when Shaadi.com shared a post on 'space' along with a caption, "If you get it you get it". In the post, the company shared a joke - "Wife math is wanting space after a fight. But also wanting a Jaadu ki jhappi".

Reacting to this post, an Instagram user named Nishika commented, "Agar usko 'space' ka importance pata hai toh meri taraf se haan hai (If he knows the importance of space, then it is a yes from me)". To this, a man named Shreyansh Pandey replied to her with a witty remark that left her impressed. "Haan ma'am bilkul important hai, after all keyboard ka sabse bada button hai (Yes ma'am it is definitely important, after all it is the biggest button on the keyboard)," he wrote.

Nishika then replied to his comment and wrote, "hahaha you're cute". "Mummy bahu milgayi hai, shaadi.com profile delete kar raha hu (Mother I found a daughter-in-law for you, going to delete my profile on Shaadi.com)," the man responded. This witty response by Pandey received a reply from Nishika again. "Check DM," she wrote.

Expectedly, this cute conversation between the two created a chatter in the comments section of the post. Shaadi.com CEO Anupam Mittal also posted a witty remark. "Kya ho raha hai insta par? Dhandha bandh karwaoge kya? (What is happening on Instagram? Will you stop the business?)" he jokingly wrote.

Meanwhile, several users reacted to the now-viral interaction. "The way we are so invested ki dm aaya ki nhi aaya (The way we are so invested that has the dm come or not)," wrote one user. "Finding true love in the comments," commented another.

Shaadi.com then shared another post on the same. "Jodiyan kabhi uparwala banata hai aur kabhi comment section [At times heaven makes pairs and at times comments section]," the company wrote while sharing a photo of a letter addressed to 'The Internet'.

"When we saw two people interacting in our comments section, we smiled, we laughed and also asked, "Bhai update????" We thought of doing a lot of things for them too. But the best thing that we can give them is something they vibed on a little bit of space. Let's continue to cheer for them and hype them while we respect their privacy. Let's not spam their DMs and follow up with them. So we don't have an update for you, but after over 20 years of matchmaking, we can tell you one thing: most relationships work out when you give them a little space," read a part of the note.