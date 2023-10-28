Instagram Video Reveals Vacation Horror: Giant Lizard In Hotel Bathroom

The video was shared on Instagram.

There's nothing more disappointing on a holiday than stumbling upon an uninvited and alarming creature in your cozy space of stay, and finding a lizard in your hotel bathroom can ruin your vacation. It's a place where you expect to feel safe and relaxed, but a sudden encounter with an unexpected and unsettling guest can turn your dream getaway into a nightmare.

Imagine being on a peaceful vacation, just looking to relax and unwind. But then your dream getaway takes a terrifying twist. You stumble upon a massive lizard lurking in your hotel bathroom. It's like a scene from a suspenseful movie coming to life.

A video of this spine-chilling incident was captured and shared on Instagram by a user named sachin_skvlogs177. The video starts with a man cautiously peering from behind a door, recording the whole terrifying scene. Inside the bathroom, a gigantic lizard slowly emerges from behind a table. It's a heart-pounding moment as the lizard makes its way into the bathtub.

In a desperate attempt to deal with the unexpected visitor, a hotel staff member rushes to the scene armed with a towel. However, despite his best efforts, he struggles to capture the reptile, adding to the suspense of the situation.

This unexpected encounter turns what was meant to be a peaceful getaway into a real-life thriller, leaving both the traveler and the hotel staff on edge.