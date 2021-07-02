Instagram Rich List: Here's How Much Virat Kohli, Priyanka Chopra Earn For Each Post

Cricketer Virat Kohli has a following of 132 million on Instagram. (AFP Image)

HopperHQ has released its 'Instagram Rich List' for the year 2021, with Cristiano Ronaldo topping the list as the highest-earning individual on the photo and video sharing platform. The Portuguese footballer earns up to $1,604,000 (over Rs 11 crore) per Instagram post, according to the UK-based social media management company's 2021 'Instagram Rich List'. Meanwhile, only one Indian made it to top 20 on the list - cricketer Virat Kohli. The Royal Challengers Bangalore captain placed 19th on the list, just above American singer-songwriter Demi Lovato. Priyanka Chopra was the other Indian celebrity who made it to the list at the 27th spot.

According to HopperHQ, Virat Kohli charges up to $680,000 per Instagram post - that's approximately Rs 5 crore each post. For the cricketer, who has a following of 132 million, this is jump from last year, when he ranked 23rd on the rich list.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, with a following of 65 million on Instagram, made it to the 27th spot. The Baywatch actress reportedly gets $403,000 ( around Rs 3 crore) for every promotional post she makes on the app.

HopperHQ's Instagram Rich List includes 395 celebrities, sportspeople and influencers. Last year, it was wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson had topped the list. This year, he lost the top spot to Cristiano Ronaldo, slipping to the second place while reportedly charging over $1,523,000 per Instagram post.