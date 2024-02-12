Influencer Chandni Bhabhda, Who Went Viral For Mimicking Alia Bhatt, Buys Flat In Mumbai

The influencer revealed that she was saving up money to buy the house.

Influencer Chandni Bhabhda who went viral for her on-point Alia Bhatt impressions has bought a flat in Mumbai. The mimicry artist took to Instagram to share pictures, writing, "BRB (be right back) paying EMIs (equated monthly instalments)."

The 24-year-old influencer shared pictures of the housewarming ceremony on her Instagram handle. Dressed in a pink saree, Ms Bhabhda was seen carrying out traditional housewarming rituals along with her family members.

Several social media users and celebrities congratulated her on her major acquisition.

In her Instagram stories, Ms Bhabhda expressed her intention to soon share glimpses of her apartment's interiors, revealing her plans to infuse Rajasthani and Bollywood influences into the space. She mentioned her upcoming visits to Rajasthan, the furniture giant IKEA, and local markets like Crawford Market in Mumbai to acquire items for her home, emphasising that the decor will be devoid of any "hi-fi" elements.

"My whole family is very happy. They are extremely proud of me," she said in a video on Instagram Stories.

"I had major FOMO when I saw people taking typical vacations and travelling to other countries. I wanted to go but did not. Because I was saving and constantly saving. There were many points when I was nearly saturated," she said.

The influencer on Sunday shared photos of her praying at the Mumba Devi temple in the city.

Meanwhile, Ms Bhabhda rose to fame after she posted a video of herself ordering pizza in the voice of Alia Bhatt. Her impressions were so on-point that the person taking the order got quite nervous during the call. The video blew up on Instagram and even actor Alia Bhatt also reacted to it.