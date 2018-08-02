Indore Zoo To Send 2 Lionesses To Japan In Coolest Exchange Program Ever

In exchange, the Indore Zoo will get a pair each of the kangaroo, meerkat, lemur and the Colobus monkey.

Updated: August 02, 2018 13:32 IST
The Kamla Nehru Zoo in Indore is planning to send two lionesses to Japan's Yokohama Zoological Garden under an exchange program.

Uttam Yadav, in-charge of the zoo, said, "We will send two lionesses - Sundari (one year old) and Bijli (four years old) to Yokohama Zoological Garden. In exchange, we will get a pair each of the kangaroo, meerkat, lemur and the Colobus monkey."

The two zoos have inked an agreement for the exchange program, and are now seeking clearances from their respective governments, he said.

 

 



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
