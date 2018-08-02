Indore Zoo To Send 2 Lionesses To Japan In Coolest Exchange Program Ever

The Indore Zoo will send two lionesses to Japan (Representational Image)

The Kamla Nehru Zoo in Indore is planning to send two lionesses to Japan's Yokohama Zoological Garden under an exchange program.

Uttam Yadav, in-charge of the zoo, said, "We will send two lionesses - Sundari (one year old) and Bijli (four years old) to Yokohama Zoological Garden. In exchange, we will get a pair each of the kangaroo, meerkat, lemur and the Colobus monkey."

The two zoos have inked an agreement for the exchange program, and are now seeking clearances from their respective governments, he said.

