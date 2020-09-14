Indonesian Dancers Wow The Internet With Their Recreation Of 'Bole Chudiyan'

Indonesian dancers recreate 'Bole Chudiyan' from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'

A group of dancers from Indonesia recently recreated the hit song 'Bole Chudiyan' from the 2001 film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. YouTuber Vina Fan - who stepped into the shoes of Kareena Kapoor for the recreation - shared the song and dance routine on her channel last week. It it has since gone viral with over 1.6 million views and received a lot of love from Bollywood fans and an appreciative shout-out from Dharma Productions.

The eight-minute video is a frame-by-frame recreation of 'Bole Chudiyan'. While the original video features Kareena Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, Indonesian dancers step in to take their place in this video. What has left many amazed is that the group manages to nail not only the dance steps but also the lip-syncing, the expressions and even the costumes worn in the original.

On Instagram, Ms Fan said that the video was a "special tribute" to the song. Watch it below:

On YouTube, the 'Bole Chudiyan' recreation has been viewed more than 1.6 million times, collecting 1.2 lakh 'likes' and hundreds of appreciative comments.

"Omg, this is absolutely amazing. I'm an Indian and trust me there was not one weak point in this video. Loved it," wrote one person in the comments section.

"Can't believe that you recreated the magic so well," said another, while a third remarked, "The dancing, clothes and expressions were exactly the same! Brilliant job!"

Dharma Productions also gave a shout-out to the video on Instagram stories.

On Sunday, Vina Fan took to Instagram to respond to the outpouring of love and praise for the video. "Thank you very much for all the positive responses from you," she wrote. "Thank you to all viewers around the world who have watched again and again our videos and shared our videos on various social media." She also thanked Dharma for appreciating their work.

