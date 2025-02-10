IndiGo Passenger Pays For Window Seat, Gets A Wall Instead: "Where Is It?"

When flying, most people try to pick the best seats for themselves before boarding the plane. While most opt for aisle seats, many prefer window seats to enjoy the clouds and picturesque views from thousands of feet up in the air. Recently, a passenger on an IndiGo flight was left disappointed after discovering that his window seat had no window. The incident, which was shared on social media, quickly gained traction and prompted a response from the airline.

Pradeep Muthu, a cricket commentator for Star Sports Tamil, took to X to post a photo of his seat, which showed a blank wall where a window was supposed to be. Despite specifically booking a window seat, Mr Muthu found himself seated next to a solid wall panel. He humorously wrote, "Dei @IndiGo6E I paid for a window seat.. where is the window?"

See the tweet here:



Dei @IndiGo6E I paid for a window seat da.. where is the window 😁 #TravelParithabangal pic.twitter.com/Uk4qKXpQRk — Pradeep Muthu (@muthupradeep) February 6, 2025

The tweet went viral, racking up over 902,000 views and sparking a flurry of comments. Many users shared similar experiences, revealing that certain aircraft have window seats without windows due to their structural design. Some users jokingly suggested that IndiGo should rebrand these seats as "wall seats" to avoid misleading passengers.

Others criticised the airline for lacking transparency, arguing that customers should be informed about the seat configuration beforehand. One user wrote, "Most international airlines usually inform beforehand if the window seat has no window. Indigo should do better here."

Another joked, "You should carry a drill machine and hammer; make them your own. They are developing our skills." A third said, "You got the emergency exit row seat. More leg room. Better than window seat da."

A fourth added, "Window is hidden. Due to safety concerns."

IndiGo also responded to his tweet, requesting that he share his flight details via direct message so they could provide further assistance. However, the airline has yet to release an official statement addressing the issue of window seats without windows.