India's First Woman Private Detective Talks About Her Toughest Case In Viral Post

A post by Rajani Pandit has gone viral on Facebook.

"I was in college when I solved my first case," reveals Rajani Pandit, who is regarded as India's first woman private investigator. In a post shared on the Humans of Bombay Facebook page, Ms Pandit speaks about her toughest case, how she started her career and the challenges of being a woman private investigator. The post, since being shared online 17 hours ago, has gone viral with over 14,000 reactions and 1,000 'shares'.

Describing herself as a "homegrown, desi Sherlock", Ms Pandit begins by talking about the first case she ever solved as a 22-year-old and how her fame grew after that through word-of-mouth publicity.

The most interesting bit of her Facebook post comes when she talks about what she describes as her toughest case - one that involved a double murder and required her to go undercover as a maid to solve it.

"For 6 months, I went undercover as a maid to live with the woman who was suspected of being the murderer," says Ms Pandit.

"But once, during pin-drop silence, my recorder made a 'click' sound. And that's when she started doubting me. She refrained me from going out at all."

To find out how she solved the case, read Ms Pandit's full post below:

Since being shared online, the post has collected a ton of comments praising the detective.

"Bollywood should make a film on her!" writes one person in the comments section. "She is my idol now. I always wanted to be a detective," says another.

"I've solved around 80,000 cases since. I've written two books, won countless awards and been featured by news channels... But most of all...I'm a homegrown, desi Sherlock -- how's that for a resumé opener?" concludes Ms Pandit.