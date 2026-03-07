Indian Woman Shares Heartwarming Video Of Singapore Bus Driver Helping Elderly Passenger In Wheelchair

A short moment on a public bus in Singapore has moved many people online and reminded viewers how small acts of kindness can make a big difference. A video shared on social media shows a bus driver stepping down from his bus to help a wheelchair user get off safely, drawing appreciation from viewers.

Sneha, an Indian woman living in Singapore, shared this video on Instagram. The clip quickly gained widespread attention, with users praising the bus driver's sensitive and thoughtful gesture.

The video shows the driver briefly stopping his routine, getting off the bus, and personally assisting a wheelchair-bound passenger to safely disembark.

Watch Video Here:

The accompanying message highlights the significance of this gesture. It states that in Singapore, bus drivers stop, get off, and help elderly and wheelchair-bound passengers safely disembark, and that such acts of kindness are what truly define a country.

Sneha also wrote a caption alongside the video, expressing her appreciation for such everyday moments in the city, saying that Singapore amazes her every day.

Social Media Reaction

Social media users praised the bus driver for his action. One user commented, "It is an act of kindness and kudos for this."

Another user noted, "This is true. I have personally seen this happen."

Other users reacted with the heart emoticon.