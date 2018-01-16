Indian Restaurant Delivers Curry To France In Private Plane That must be one delicious curry!

How many times have you cursed at your food delivery app because your favourite restaurant is 'out of service area' or 'does not deliver to your location'? These petty concerns did not stop one British man from having his favourite curry delivered as takeaway to France. The Akash Restaurant from Hampshire, UK, flew their chicken phall curry all the way to France in a chartered private plane, reports the BBC The 500 mile journey for pilot James Emery, an expat living in Bordeaux, France, and his friends, took place this Saturday.Their order included a total of 89 meals, 70 side dishes, 75 portions of rice, 100 poppadoms and 10 servings of mango chutney from their favourite Indian restaurant, reports Sky News On their Facebook page, The Akash Restaurant shared many videos of the curry being flown off to France."I would complain about the bland and uninspiring version of Indian food we get in France," said Mr Emery to Sky News Faz Ahmed, from The Akash Restaurant, said they still honoured the business's policy of free delivery on orders over 12 pounds, reports the BBC Click for more trending news