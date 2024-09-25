Indian-Origin Founder Unveils Wearable Device That Records Every Moment Of Your Life

Mr Paliwal shared that the design of Iris is inspired by the evil eye symbol.

Advait Paliwal, an Indian-origin entrepreneur, has recently introduced a wearable AI device called Iris, designed to provide users with "infinite memory." According to Paliwal, the device captures "pictures every minute," which are stored either on the device or in the cloud, allowing users to preserve life's small moments and recognize patterns often overlooked.

In a series of tweets, Mr Paliwal, who is based in San Francisco, explained that Iris not only organises the photos into a timeline but also uses AI to generate captions and help users recall forgotten details. Additionally, the device features a "focus mode," which detects when the wearer is distracted and offers reminders to refocus.

I built Iris, a wearable that gives you infinite memory of your life.



It takes a picture every minute, captions and organizes them into a timeline, and uses AI to help you remember forgotten details.



Iris also has a focus mode. It notices when you get distracted and proactively… pic.twitter.com/fQxzpBRmIA — Advait Paliwal (@advaitpaliwal) September 24, 2024

Mr Paliwal shared that the design of Iris is inspired by the evil eye symbol. He developed the device over the summer at the Augmentation Lab in Cambridge, part of a two-month AI and hardware talent accelerator program. After the program, Mr Paliwal presented Iris to over 250 attendees at the MIT Media Lab, where he received positive feedback, with many expressing interest in owning the device.

Highlighting its potential, Mr Paliwal suggested that Iris could offer safety and health benefits, such as aiding doctors in understanding patients' daily habits or ensuring workplace safety compliance. In elderly care, the device could help caregivers monitor patients without being intrusive.

However, after Mr Paliwal shared his post on X (formerly Twitter), reactions were mixed. While some users expressed excitement, others raised privacy concerns. One person commented, "It's an interesting concept, but I wouldn't want to interact with someone wearing this, taking a photo every minute." Paliwal responded by pointing out that people are already "constantly taking mental photos."

Others were more enthusiastic, with one user noting, "I've been searching for a device like this for years! A picture every minute should be enough if it archives, organizes, labels, and retrieves them." Another user praised the concept, saying, "Love the idea. The design and name are perfect. Great work!"