Indian Family Living In Australia Picks Bengaluru Over Gurugram. Here's Why

An Indian family living in Australia has triggered a discussion online after revealing their decision to relocate to Bengaluru instead of Gurugram. Taking to Reddit, one of the family members shared their thoughts on why they are considering Bengaluru as their choice of city as they relocate. "I am considering a move back to India from Australia specifically Bengaluru. (We moved from Gurgaon to Australia in July 2022). I am moving with my family self, spouse, and 5-year-old kid," the post read.

The Reddit user said that the main reason to return to India is to be close to their families and friends. The user then listed reasons for picking the IT city over Gurugram. "The reason for moving is the cosmopolitan and vibrant community of Bengaluru. Of course, Indian festivities such as Diwali, Holi, Rakhi, Dushera, Janamasthmi, Ganesh Chaturthi and multiple other festivals," the user wrote, adding that they're fine with taking a flight from Bengaluru to north India to meet their families.

Further, the Redditor praised the gated communities in Bengaluru, believing that children would face daily "challenges" in academics and sports. "We are okay with the traffic as we can take apartments (rental) in the vicinity of office spaces or metro stations," they said, seeking opinions from people who have moved to the IT city with their children from Western countries.

The Reddit post was shared just a few days back and since then it has accumulated several comments. Many asked the family to reconsider their decision to choose Bengaluru, citing reasons such as the high cost of living and nightmarish traffic.

"Kids education is quite expensive here unnecessarily. Every other thing you mentioned is manageable. If u can get somewhere close to your family in north that would be better," wrote one user.

"Noida would be better option for you. Infrastructure is good, Transportation is good, relatively cheaper than bangalore, won't face language problems. The only downside is weather and air pollution (which is reducing every year though)," suggested another.

"While this is a good idea; the safest way to go about this is to move to Pune or Ahmedabad. Bangalore is technically saturated, and the locals are trying to fix the current state," commented a third user.

"Honestly it doesn't sound like you want to live in Bangalore. You want to live in a gated community. I'd suggest Delhi , Noida, Mumbai or Pune. You will find jobs easily.. Gated communities are similar there, plus as North Indians you would find more cultural similarities, so there's your active & passive social life. Most North Indians that i know in Bangalore seem unhappy about something or the other - food, having to learn kannada etc. Classes and activities for kids exist almost everywhere in India, so you should be fine," wrote another.